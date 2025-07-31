WORLD
1 min read
Lithuania PM Gintautas Paluckas resigns after investigations
Paluckas steps down after corruption probes spark protests in Vilnius. He took office late last year after coalition talks.
Lithuania PM Gintautas Paluckas resigns after investigations
Gintautas Paluckas, born on August 19, 1979, served as Lithuania’s 18th prime minister from December 2024 until his resignation on July 31, 2025. / AP
July 31, 2025

Lithuania Prime Minister Gintautas Paluckas stepped down on Thursday following investigations into his business dealings that prompted protests in the Baltic country’s capital calling for his resignation.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nausėda announced Paluckas’ resignation to the media on Thursday morning.

"Paluckas called me in the morning and announced his resignation," President Nauseda told reporters.

Recommended

Paluckas has yet to comment publicly.

Paluckas, who is a Social Democrat, ascended to the role late last year after a three-party coalition formed following parliamentary elections in October.

RelatedTRT Global - Baltic states cut ties with Russia’s power grid, join European system
Explore
Türkiye, Syria sign deal to launch business council, boost economic ties
Ghana's defence, technology ministers among 8 killed in helicopter crash
M23 rebels killed over 300 civilians in DRC in July: UN
Casualties reported from shooting incident at US Army base in Georgia state
Türkiye leads the world in archaeological discoveries: President Erdogan
Once a hospital, now a rubble: A young surgeon's tryst with bombed theatres of Gaza
Hezbollah vows defiance against Lebanon's arms monopoly decision, calls move 'grave sin'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
China warns nationals to avoid Ukraine war after Zelenskyy claims foreigners fighting for Russia
Pro-Trump nationalist becomes Poland's new president
China backs Brazil against 'arbitrary' US tariffs: Foreign Minister Wang
Taiwan nabs three for suspected theft of chip trade secrets
US arrest two Chinese nationals over AI chip exports, days after Beijing detains two Americans
Militant attacks in northwestern Pakistan claim lives of 8, including security personnel
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us