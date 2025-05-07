At least 26 civilians were killed in Indian air strikes inside Pakistan early Wednesday, according to officials in Islamabad, as tensions between the nuclear-armed neighbours flared following a deadly attack in Indian-administered Kashmir.

India said its jets targeted "terrorist camps" across the border in response to the April 22 assault that left several of its soldiers dead. Pakistan, however, claimed the strikes hit civilian areas, killing more than two dozen people and injuring at least 46 others.

In a retaliatory move, Pakistan said it shot down five Indian fighter jets. While local Indian officials confirmed that three jets crashed in Indian-administered Kashmir, the Indian government has not issued an official statement on the matter.

Both sides also exchanged heavy artillery fire across the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border dividing Kashmir. India reported that Pakistani shelling killed at least 10 civilians and injured 48 others on its side.

The developments have raised fears of a broader conflict between the two long-time rivals, both of which possess nuclear weapons.

Here's how the world reacted:

Türkiye

Türkiye condemned India's overnight missile attacks on Pakistan.

"The attack by India created a risk of all-out war," the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, condemning "provocative" steps and attacks targeting civilians.

Stressing that Ankara is following developments between Pakistan and India "with concern," the ministry called on the parties to act with "common sense" and avoid "unilateral actions."

United Nations

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed earlier deep concern over rising tensions between India and Pakistan, urging both nations to avoid escalation.

"Tensions between India and Pakistan are at their highest in years," Guterres said during a news conference at UN headquarters. "And so, it pains me to see relations reaching a boiling point."

Switzerland

Switzerland expressed concern over escalating tensions between India and Pakistan and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint and engage in dialogue to avoid further escalation.

"Escalation helps no one. Growing tensions between India and Pakistan are alarming," the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on X.

China

China expressed regret and concern over Indian strikes on Pakistan, urging both sides to show restraint in response to a major escalation between its nuclear-armed neighbours.

China, which shares land borders with both countries and is a close ally of Pakistan, said it expressed "regret over India's military action this morning" and said it was "concerned about the current developments".

United States

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken with his counterparts from India and Pakistan, encouraging both sides to engage in discussions to settle an escalating military confrontation, the White House said.

"He is encouraging India and Pakistan to re-open a channel between their leadership to defuse the situation and prevent further escalation," said US National Security Council spokesman Brian Hughes in a statement, after India carried out air strikes on Pakistani soil.

United Kingdom

The UK is ready to support both India and Pakistan to de-escalate tensions, Trade Secretary Jonathan Reynolds said.

"Our message would be that we are a friend, a partner to both countries. We stand ready to support both countries. Both have a huge interest in regional stability, in dialogue, in de-escalation and anything we can do to support that, we are here and willing to do," he told BBC radio.

Russia

Moscow called for both India and Pakistan to show "restraint" after they exchanged heavy artillery fire following deadly missile strikes by New Delhi.

Russia's foreign ministry said it was "deeply concerned by the escalation of military confrontation", called "on the parties to exercise restraint to prevent further deterioration" and said it hoped tensions could be "resolved through peaceful, diplomatic means".

France

France called on India and Pakistan to show restraint.

"We understand India's desire to protect itself against the scourge of terrorism, but we obviously call on both India and Pakistan to exercise restraint to avoid escalation and, of course, to protect civilians," Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot, said in an interview on TF1 television.

"I don't think anyone has an interest in a lasting confrontation between India and Pakistan," he said, adding that he would be speaking with his counterparts in India and Pakistan.