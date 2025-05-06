WORLD
2 min read
'It's a shame,' Trump says as India launches attack on Pakistan
UN warns it is 'very concerned' over India's missile attacks on Pakistan, adds 'world cannot afford' an India-Pakistan confrontation.
'It's a shame,' Trump says as India launches attack on Pakistan
Asked about the Indian strikes, US President Donald Trump replied: "It’s a shame." / Reuters
May 6, 2025

US President Donald Trump has described India's latest confrontation with Pakistan as "a shame" and expressed hope that tensions between the two nuclear-armed neighbours end “very quickly."

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday at the White House, Trump said: "It's a shame. We just heard about it just as we were walking in the doors of the Oval."

"I guess people knew something was going to happen based on a little bit of the past. They've been fighting for a long time. You know, they've been fighting for many, many decades and centuries, actually, if you really think about it," he said.

"I just hope it ends very quickly," he added.

'Very concerned' over India's missile attacks on Pakistan: UN

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres was "very concerned" about Indian military strikes on Pakistan, his spokesperson said on Tuesday, hours after India said it hit nine sites in Pakistani territory.

"The Secretary-General is very concerned about the Indian military operations across the Line of Control and international border. He calls for maximum military restraint from both countries. The world cannot afford a military confrontation between India and Pakistan," said Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson.

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Pakistani counterpart Ishaq Dar discussed the recent developments between Pakistan and India in a phone call, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

TRT Global - Casualties as India attacks Pakistan; Islamabad's retaliation under way

India fires missiles on in southern Punjab province and targets several parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing three civilians, including a child, Pakistani officials say.

🔗

Minutes before the press conference at the White House, India’s military said it launched strikes under what it dubbed “Operation Sindoor,” targeting sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Jammu Kashmir.

India fired missiles on in southern Punjab province and targets several parts of Pakistan-administered Kashmir, killing three civilians, including a child, Pakistani officials say.

"Act of war"

"Some time ago from now, the cowardly enemy India launched air strikes on Subhanullah mosque in Bahwalpur's Ahmed East area, Kotli and Muzaffarabad at three places from the air," Pakistan army's spokesperson Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said early on Wednesday.

In a post on X, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has decried the strike as an "act of war."

"Pakistan has every right to give a befitting reply to this act of war imposed by India, and a befitting reply is being given," he said.

TRT Global - Modi vows to cut off river waters flowing to Pakistan

India's Prime Minister says water will be stopped for India's interests and utilised for India only.

🔗

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Israel intensifies Gaza bombings, kills dozens, as Trump visits region
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
Trump meets new Syrian leader Alsharaa
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
UN calls for 'immediate unconditional' ceasefire as clashes renew in Libya
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
Pakistan returns border trooper to India
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
EU targets Russia’s 'shadow' oil fleet in fresh round of sanctions
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
China and Colombia deepen ties with Belt and Road pact
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
US and China pause trade war as tariff-slashing deal takes effect
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
Trump's Arab ally worked discreetly to secure release of US-Israeli captive Edan Alexander — sources
By Baba Umar
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Celebrations in Damascus as Syria calls Trump's decision to lift sanctions 'a turning point'
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
Uruguay's Mujica, world's 'poorest president,' dies aged 89
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
US tells India and Pakistan to maintain ceasefire brokered by 'peacemaker' Trump
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Rights groups ask court to stop UK from exporting fighter jet parts to Israel
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Spain chooses Turkish HURJET as advanced trainer for its air force
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us