TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Türkiye among top contributors to NATO's operations, missions: minister
Turkish Defence Minister Guler emphasises alliance unity, military professionalism, and counterterrorism.
Türkiye among top contributors to NATO's operations, missions: minister
Turkish Defence Minister Yasar Guler has attended the NATO Defence Ministers Meeting in Brussels, Belgium. (Photo: AA) / AA
15 hours ago

Turkish National Defence Minister Yasar Guler has emphasised his country’s pivotal role within NATO, asserting that Türkiye—home to the alliance’s second-largest army—is one of its top contributors to joint operations and missions.

Speaking during a NATO defence ministers meeting in Brussels on Wednesday, Guler said that Türkiye’s contributions to both regional and global security align closely with NATO’s strategic priorities.

Guler highlighted the growing challenges to international stability, stressing that NATO must maintain unity and strategic coherence to address them effectively. 

“In the face of mounting global tensions, the strength and solidarity of the alliance are more important than ever,” he said.

RelatedTRT Global - European security under ‘great threat' without Türkiye: Turkish deputy defence minister

Ongoing commitment to regional stability

The minister praised the Turkish Armed Forces’ leadership of NATO’s Kosovo Force (KFOR), noting that Türkiye carried out its recent command with “full neutrality, transparency, and professionalism.” 

The country currently serves as KFOR's deputy commander and is set to resume command in October.

Guler also pointed to Türkiye’s rising global influence, citing its assertive foreign policy, powerful military, and advanced defence industry. 

“Türkiye is now an indispensable actor in the international security architecture,” he said.

He urged NATO allies to show stronger solidarity with Türkiye in its long-standing fight against terrorism, reiterating the need for unified action against all forms of extremism.

RelatedTRT Global - Top Turkish, US diplomats discuss Ukraine peace talks

During his visit, Guler also met with Turkish personnel serving at NATO headquarters, calling their service “an honour and a vital responsibility.” 

He encouraged them to uphold national values, foster international cooperation, and maintain the highest standards of discipline and professionalism.

SOURCE:TRT World and Agencies
Explore
Judge rules Venezuelans deported to El Salvador must be allowed to challenge detention
Trump announces new travel ban on over a dozen countries
Israel signs record $14 billion in defence deals despite Gaza genocide criticism
UN Security Council members lambast US after it vetoed Gaza ceasefire resolution
US Education Department says Columbia University fails to meet accreditation standards
Freedom Flotilla’s 'Madleen' slams Israel 'threat'
EU pledges $200M to support Syria after lifting sanctions
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Bloody handprints — Manhunt on for ex-US soldier accused of murdering his three young daughters
Russia will respond to Ukraine's attacks on its airfields, Putin tells Trump
Bulgarians divided on euro after approval to join currency next year
Prestigious Irish university cuts ties with Israel over Gaza war
New lenses can grant 'super-vision' to allow night vision without goggles
Ukraine dismisses Russia's ceasefire proposal as veiled ultimatum
Pakistan 'ready but not desperate' for talks with India: top diplomat
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us