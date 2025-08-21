Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed the Russia-Ukraine peace process and the latest developments in Gaza with his French counterpart, Emmanuel Macron.
In a phone call on Thursday at the request of the French side, the two leaders discussed “bilateral relations between Türkiye and France, the Russia-Ukraine peace process, and the latest developments in Gaza, as well as a range of regional and global issues,” the Turkish Communications Directorate said in a statement on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.
Erdogan told Macron that Türkiye continues its efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war through a just peace and noted that Ankara has closely followed contacts taking place in Alaska and Washington, DC.
He also emphasised that “Türkiye is ready to host any initiatives aimed at peace talks between Ukraine and Russia.”
In Gaza, Erdogan underlined that Türkiye is working to secure a ceasefire in the face of a “major humanitarian tragedy”, stressing that “Israel’s escalating recklessness in pushing forward its occupation plan must be curbed.”
The two leaders agreed to further discuss the issues in detail on the margins of the UN General Assembly to be held in New York in September.
“Erdogan also highlighted the importance Türkiye places on developing cooperation with France and said Türkiye will continue to take steps to advance ties in various fields, particularly the defence industry,” the statement added.
France thanks Türkiye
Meanwhile, Macron said through X that the two leaders shared the goal of ending Russia’s "war of aggression" against Ukraine, stressing the need for "a cessation of hostilities and robust security guarantees" for Kiev.
He thanked Türkiye for its collaboration within the Coalition of the Willing on the matter.
Turning to the Middle East, Macron condemned what he described as the Israeli government’s recent decisions to launch a new military offensive on Gaza and expand settlements in the occupied West Bank, particularly in the E1 area.
He said such moves "contradict peace efforts" and would only lead to "a state of permanent war".
"The only path to peace and security for all in the region lies in a ceasefire, the release of hostages, the delivery of humanitarian aid, and the pursuit of a political solution," Macron said.
He noted that France is working closely with Türkiye in preparation for a conference on the two-state solution, which Paris will co-chair, along with Saudi Arabia, in September in New York.