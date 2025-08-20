A group of Microsoft employees and activists staged a protest at the company’s headquarters, demanding that the tech giant cut its ties with the Israeli military.

The group occupied the East Campus Plaza in Redmond, renaming it “The Martyred Palestinian Children’s Plaza” and establishing an encampment to highlight what they call the company’s complicity in war crimes in Gaza, The Guardian reported.

The action was organised by No Tech for Apartheid, a coalition of workers and advocacy groups, under the slogan “No Azure for Apartheid” — a reference to Microsoft’s cloud computing services.

Protesters set up tents, banners, and a negotiation table, inviting company executives to engage in dialogue.