WAR ON GAZA
2 min read
Microsoft workers stage protest at headquarters over Israel military contracts
Organised by the No Tech for Apartheid campaign, the action reflects mounting opposition to Big Tech’s involvement in global conflict zones.
Microsoft workers stage protest at headquarters over Israel military contracts
Protesters set up tents, banners, and a negotiation table, inviting company executives to engage in dialogue. / Reuters
August 20, 2025

A group of Microsoft employees and activists staged a protest at the company’s headquarters, demanding that the tech giant cut its ties with the Israeli military. 

The group occupied the East Campus Plaza in Redmond, renaming it “The Martyred Palestinian Children’s Plaza” and establishing an encampment to highlight what they call the company’s complicity in war crimes in Gaza, The Guardian reported.

The action was organised by No Tech for Apartheid, a coalition of workers and advocacy groups, under the slogan “No Azure for Apartheid” — a reference to Microsoft’s cloud computing services. 

Protesters set up tents, banners, and a negotiation table, inviting company executives to engage in dialogue.

In an open letter and accompanying manifesto titled “We will not be cogs in the Israeli genocidal machine: a call for a Worker Intifada,” organisers urged employees to protest, walk out, and strike until Microsoft ends all contracts with the Israeli government and military.

Recommended
RELATEDTRT Global - Microsoft fires engineers for protesting AI supply to Israel

The protest comes as over 60 Microsoft shareholders — representing around $80 million in holdings — have submitted a resolution demanding a human rights audit of Microsoft’s contracts with Israeli entities. 

The proposal is expected to be voted on at the company’s annual general meeting in December.

Protesters say they will continue occupying the plaza until their demands are met or they are forcibly removed.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us