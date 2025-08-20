BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 min read
Kenya expects faster growth despite Trump tariffs - Ruto
The East African nation's economy is forecast to grow by 5.6% this year, President William Ruto said, surpassing forecasts by Kenya's finance ministry and central bank.
Kenya expects faster growth despite Trump tariffs - Ruto
Kenya's President William Ruto with Japan Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba ahead of the opening of the African summit in Yokohama City, Japan. / Others
August 20, 2025

Kenya's economic growth this year is expected to exceed official forecasts despite higher US tariffs and other challenges, President William Ruto said at a conference on Wednesday, where Kenya and Japan also signed a yen-denominated loan deal.

The East African nation's economy is forecast to grow by 5.6% this year, Ruto said, more than the 4.7% recorded last year. That would surpass forecasts by Kenya's finance ministry and central bank for 5.3% and 5.2% growth, respectively.

"GDP (gross domestic product) is expected to grow 5.6% this year, despite global domestic headwinds arising from escalating tariffs and trade disruptions affecting many economies," Ruto said at the Japan-Africa leaders conference, known as TICAD, in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

Separately, Japan and Kenya signed a term sheet for a yen-denominated loan to be backed by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Details on pricing and terms of the loan were not disclosed.

RELATEDTRT Global - Side hustle: Why 71% of employed Kenyans can’t do without it

The deal builds on an agreement signed in February 2024 between Kenya and NEXI to expand financial cooperation, a statement from the Japanese government said.

Recommended

NEXI's insurance backing aims to reduce borrowing costs for sovereign borrowers by mitigating risks for investors.

Diversify funding sources

Kenya, East Africa's largest economy, has been seeking diversified funding sources to support infrastructure development and economic growth amid global uncertainties.

The push is mirrored in other economies in the region, including Côte d'Ivoire, which raised 50 billion Japanese yen in an ESG-certified samurai bond in July.

Japan has been working to deepen economic partnerships across Africa. In Kenya, Japan has funded projects in areas such as power generation, road construction and scientific research.

Kenya is on a trajectory of sustained economic growth but faces risks from global trade disputes, market volatility and extreme weather conditions, according to the finance ministry.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us