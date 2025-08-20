Kenya's economic growth this year is expected to exceed official forecasts despite higher US tariffs and other challenges, President William Ruto said at a conference on Wednesday, where Kenya and Japan also signed a yen-denominated loan deal.

The East African nation's economy is forecast to grow by 5.6% this year, Ruto said, more than the 4.7% recorded last year. That would surpass forecasts by Kenya's finance ministry and central bank for 5.3% and 5.2% growth, respectively.

"GDP (gross domestic product) is expected to grow 5.6% this year, despite global domestic headwinds arising from escalating tariffs and trade disruptions affecting many economies," Ruto said at the Japan-Africa leaders conference, known as TICAD, in the Japanese city of Yokohama.

Separately, Japan and Kenya signed a term sheet for a yen-denominated loan to be backed by Nippon Export and Investment Insurance (NEXI), Japan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Details on pricing and terms of the loan were not disclosed.

The deal builds on an agreement signed in February 2024 between Kenya and NEXI to expand financial cooperation, a statement from the Japanese government said.