Rescuers have retrieved 10 more bodies from a Beninese river which a bus plunged into at the weekend, bringing the accident's total death toll to 37, authorities told AFP on Wednesday.

Six more people are still missing after the bus fell off a bridge into the Oueme river in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the civil protection authority's director Abdel Aziz Bio Djibril said.

He added that searches were ongoing for any potential survivors.

"On the first day, 27 bodies were fished out, and on the second day, 10 bodies, which makes a total of 37 bodies fished out," Bio Djibril said.