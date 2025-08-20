AFRICA
1 min read
Benin bus accident death toll climbs to 37
Rescuers have retrieved 10 more bodies from a Beninese river which a bus plunged into at the weekend, bringing the accident's total death toll to 37, authorities said on Wednesday.
Benin bus accident death toll climbs to 37
At least 37 people have been killed after a bus plunged into a river in Benin. / Photo: Reuters
August 20, 2025

Rescuers have retrieved 10 more bodies from a Beninese river which a bus plunged into at the weekend, bringing the accident's total death toll to 37, authorities told AFP on Wednesday.

Six more people are still missing after the bus fell off a bridge into the Oueme river in the night from Saturday to Sunday, the civil protection authority's director Abdel Aziz Bio Djibril said.

He added that searches were ongoing for any potential survivors.

"On the first day, 27 bodies were fished out, and on the second day, 10 bodies, which makes a total of 37 bodies fished out," Bio Djibril said.

Recommended

Bus travelling from Togo

Nine survivors were taken to hospital on Sunday in a stable condition.

The bus, managed by the company STM, set off from neighbouring Togo's capital Lome with 52 passengers onboard.

The accident happened on the main Interstate 2 road, which crosses the country from the economic capital Cotonou to Malanville in the north, on the border with Niger.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us