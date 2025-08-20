TÜRKİYE
2 min read
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza under military control is unacceptable: Erdogan
Israel's defence minister approves a plan to occupy Gaza City and authorises the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.
Israeli plan to place entire Gaza under military control is unacceptable: Erdogan
Israel's plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation. / AA
August 20, 2025

The Netanyahu government's plan to place the entire Gaza under Israeli military control is unacceptable, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

During a phone call with Dutch Prime Minister Dick Schoof on Wednesday, the two leaders discussed Türkiye-Netherlands relations, as well as regional and global issues, according to a post by the Communications Directorate on the Turkish social media platform NSosyal.

Erdogan said during the call that it is gratifying to see the partnership between Türkiye and the Netherlands growing stronger, and that they will continue to take steps to enhance cooperation between the two countries, particularly in the defence industry.

He also said Türkiye is working towards a just and lasting peace to end the Ukraine-Russia war, and that Türkiye, as host of the Istanbul Process, will continue its efforts.

Calling up 60,000 reservist soldiers

Recommended

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz approved a plan on Wednesday for the occupation of Gaza City and authorised the call-up of around 60,000 reservists.

The mobilisation of the soldiers will begin on September 2, with the occupation plan to be discussed in the Cabinet in the coming days, Yedioth Ahronoth daily said.

On August 8, Israel’s Cabinet approved a plan by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to gradually reoccupy Gaza, beginning with Gaza City.

The plan has been met with an international chorus of criticism and condemnation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us