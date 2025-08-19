Five men charged with carrying out a deadly terrorist attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded in custody on Tuesday until a court ruling on September 10 on their application for bail.

The suspects, who pleaded not guilty when arraigned last week, appeared in court at the start of their trial on Tuesday, seeking bail three years after their arrest.

The massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo that killed at least 50 worshippers and wounded over 100 others shocked the nation.

Abdullahi Muhammad, their lawyer, expressed concern over their prolonged detention, and asked for the court to release the suspects on bail.