Nigerian court to rule on bail for deadly church attack suspects on September 10
Five men charged with carrying out a deadly terrorist attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 will know their bail application fate on September 10, 2025.
Five men are accused of killing more than 50 Catholic church congregants in southwestern Nigeria in 2022. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2025

Five men charged with carrying out a deadly terrorist attack on a Catholic church in southwestern Nigeria in 2022 were remanded in custody on Tuesday until a court ruling on September 10 on their application for bail.

The suspects, who pleaded not guilty when arraigned last week, appeared in court at the start of their trial on Tuesday, seeking bail three years after their arrest.

The massacre at St. Francis Catholic Church in the town of Owo that killed at least 50 worshippers and wounded over 100 others shocked the nation.

Abdullahi Muhammad, their lawyer, expressed concern over their prolonged detention, and asked for the court to release the suspects on bail.

Alleged threats to witnesses

Prosecutor Ayodele Adedipe opposed the bail, citing national security risks and alleged links to foreign terrorist groups.

He added that discrepancies in the bail application and alleged threats to witnesses were further grounds for denial.

They were remanded in Department of State Services custody, where they have been held since their arrests, until a judge decides on their application next month.

SOURCE:Reuters
