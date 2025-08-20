South African police said they arrested Tuesday the former owner of the world's largest rhino conservation farm on charges of smuggling the horns of the endangered animals.

John Hume was arrested with five other people following a "complex investigation into transnational trafficking of rhino horns" that began in 2017, the police's specialised Hawks unit said.

Trading in rhino horns is legal in South Africa among citizens however local laws do not allow for their export due to an international ban.

Hume, in his mid 80s, owned the largest rhino farm in the world until 2023 when it was bought by the African Parks NGO.

Granted bail

The 7,800-hectare (19,270-acre) "Platinum Rhino" site in the North West province is home to around 2,000 animals, 15 percent of the world's remaining wild population of southern white rhino.