Türkiye is accelerating diplomatic efforts towards ending the internal conflict in Libya and establishing a "united and unified Libya", according to sources from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense
The push began with the visit of the Libyan National Army’s Commander of Land Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, to Türkiye in April 2025.
Early this week, the Turkish navy vessel TCG Kınalıada visited Tripoli Port where it hosted meetings between Turkish Ambassador to Libya, Güven Begeç, and the Libyan minister of defense, the chief of general staff, the commander of the naval forces, the coast guard commander and the Tripoli base commander.
TCG Kınalıada is scheduled to visit Benghazi Port on Wednesday, during which military courtesy visits and official onboard receptions will be held.
Stability-oriented approach
This visit reflects Türkiye’s inclusive and stability-oriented approach toward all of Libya and is a new manifestation of its ongoing policies that embrace the entirety of the country.
TCG Kınalıada made a port visit to Tripoli, Libya, earlier this week. After leaving the Port of Tripoli, it conducted training exercises at sea with the Shafak assault boat belonging to the Libyan Navy.
In April 2025, Lieutenant General Saddam Khalifa Hafter, Commander of the Libyan National Army Land Forces, visited Türkiye and was received in Ankara by Minister of National Defence Yaşar Güler and the then Commander of the Land Forces, now Chief of General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.
“Türkiye and Libya are two friendly countries with deep historical and cultural ties. From the very beginning, our goal has been for the Libyan people to live in unity, solidarity, peace and stability,” said sources at the Turkish ministry of national defence regarding the visit.