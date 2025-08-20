Türkiye is accelerating diplomatic efforts towards ending the internal conflict in Libya and establishing a "united and unified Libya", according to sources from the Turkish Ministry of National Defense

The push began with the visit of the Libyan National Army’s Commander of Land Forces, Lieutenant General Saddam Haftar, to Türkiye in April 2025.

Early this week, the Turkish navy vessel TCG Kınalıada visited Tripoli Port where it hosted meetings between Turkish Ambassador to Libya, Güven Begeç, and the Libyan minister of defense, the chief of general staff, the commander of the naval forces, the coast guard commander and the Tripoli base commander.

TCG Kınalıada is scheduled to visit Benghazi Port on Wednesday, during which military courtesy visits and official onboard receptions will be held.

Stability-oriented approach