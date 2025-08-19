Ethiopia received $4 billion in foreign direct investment during its fiscal year to July 2025, its Investment Commission said on Tuesday, marking a 2.2% increase from the previous year.
The data is being closely watched by markets since it has a bearing on the way Ethiopia's sole $1 billion international bond will be restructured after a default.
Far-reaching economic reforms, including the floatation of the birr currency, have boosted foreign investor confidence, the Ethiopia Investment Commission said in a statement.
The Commission issued 525 new investment permits during the period under review, it said, and 19 for expansion of existing projects by overseas investors.
Investors target key sectors
The investments target key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture and information and communication technology, the Commission said.
The government has proposed that investors take an 18% writedown during the restructuring of the bond.
A group of bondholders has however opposed the plan, saying the country faces only a short-term liquidity issue.
They have cited strong export earnings for that assessment.
Debt restructuring
In July 2025, the government said it had completed a deal to restructure its debts with bilateral creditors, and it is expected to commence formal talks with bondholders soon.