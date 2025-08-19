BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
1 min read
Ethiopia's foreign direct investment increases ahead of bond restructuring
Ethiopia received $4 billion in foreign direct investment during its fiscal year to July 2025, marking a 2.2% increase from the previous year, its Investment Commission said on Tuesday.
Ethiopia's foreign direct investment increases ahead of bond restructuring
Ethiopia's far-reaching economic reforms, including floatation of the birr currency, have boosted foreign investor confidence. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2025

Ethiopia received $4 billion in foreign direct investment during its fiscal year to July 2025, its Investment Commission said on Tuesday, marking a 2.2% increase from the previous year.

The data is being closely watched by markets since it has a bearing on the way Ethiopia's sole $1 billion international bond will be restructured after a default.

Far-reaching economic reforms, including the floatation of the birr currency, have boosted foreign investor confidence, the Ethiopia Investment Commission said in a statement.

The Commission issued 525 new investment permits during the period under review, it said, and 19 for expansion of existing projects by overseas investors.

Investors target key sectors

The investments target key sectors like manufacturing, agriculture and information and communication technology, the Commission said.

Recommended

The government has proposed that investors take an 18% writedown during the restructuring of the bond.

A group of bondholders has however opposed the plan, saying the country faces only a short-term liquidity issue.

They have cited strong export earnings for that assessment.

Debt restructuring

In July 2025, the government said it had completed a deal to restructure its debts with bilateral creditors, and it is expected to commence formal talks with bondholders soon.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
US court overturns $464 million civil fraud penalty against Trump
Ghana singer Shatta Wale held in US fraud probe over Lamborghini purchase
Nigeria deports 102 foreign scammers, mostly Chinese nationals
Africa’s giraffes aren’t all the same: New study identifies four times more species than previously
NATO jets scramble twice in 48 hours: Are tensions over Ukraine rising even amid peace talks?
Türkiye rules out sending peacekeeping troops to Ukraine
Sudan begins rebuild of Khartoum amid devastating civil war
Egypt unveils rare artefacts recovered from Mediterranean Sea
Uganda strikes deal with Trump to take in US deportees
Niger floods drive thousands from their homes with at least 47 dead
Africa could become 'renewable superpower': UN chief
ICC, other countries blast new US sanctions on court officials
At least 22 Nigeria boat accident victims presumed dead
US sanctions four ICC judges, deputy prosecutors over Netanyahu arrest warrant
Türkiye launches passport-based border crossings into Syria
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us