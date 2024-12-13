By Pauline Odhiambo

Known to some friends as 'Les Noir,' DRC artist Ndombe Sisqo lives up to his name through his bold portrayal of Black and African cultures.

The artist's use of bright colours pays homage to his upbringing in DRC's capital, Kinshasha – a major fashion hub in Africa, also known for producing some of the continent's best music.

The subjects in many of Ndombe's contemporary artworks wear colourful clothing, with some artworks featuring radios in the background with "Africa Radio" prominently inscribed.

One of his paintings, titled 'All Eyes on Me,' is a vibrant blend of yellow, pink, green, and white colours, creating a riveting effect against the subject's brown and black skin tones.

'The Gaze'

"In my works, I paint characters that captivate viewers' attention and hold their gaze," Ndombe tells TRT Afrika. "All the subjects I paint also have a certain gaze that holds many questions. This gaze represents the multiple realities of both the subject and the viewer, and an expression of the challenges and conflicts experienced by many Congolese people."

Contemporary art reflects complex issues shaping today’s rapidly changing world. Many contemporary artists raise difficult or thought-provoking questions without providing easy answers.

One of Ndombe's favourite paintings, 'Cracked People,' relays his hopes for change in Africa's political and socio-economic sphere.

"We need a change. African people need real change, but all we keep getting is empty promises," he states. "As artists, it is our responsibility to participate in political discussions to achieve socio-economic changes."

Some characters in this painting wear rose-coloured sunglasses while reading newspapers, anticipating positive news.

'Wake Up'

Ndombe's artworks have been featured in Mozaik Magazine and exhibited worldwide, including in Europe.

In the US, he is represented by renowned singer Mashonda, whose platform supports several Black artists.

Some paintings feature roosters, symbolising Africa's collective hope for a brighter future.

"The paintings that feature roosters are part of my 'Awakening of Consciousness' series," Ndombe explains. "The rooster is a wake-up call and symbol of hope, representing the end of darkness and the beginning of a new dawn."

Ndombe, who sharpened his artistic skills at Kinshasa's Academy of Fine Arts, primarily uses acrylic paint.

'The Day After' and 'Red Rooster' are two notable paintings featuring the fowl.

Standing guard

Ndombe creates artworks showcasing companionship in relationships. Many paintings depict lasting friendships and couples' camaraderie.

Women wear bold African hairstyles and jewellery, while men are often depicted in the background, standing guard.

Some paintings have images of couples leaning against motorcyles – a popular mode of transport in several African countries.

"The couples show solidarity with each other and hope for their continent," says Ndombe, a multilingual artist who speaks four languages.

Collectors' Items

Although Ndombe prefers female muses, he paints male figures to cater to collectors' demands.

Many paintings have become collectors' items, featuring his signature collage-like skin patterns.

"I prefer painting women, especially Black women, as I find their beauty unique," he says. "It would make me happy to see a woman become president of my country, as the world needs good female leadership."

In highlighting African beauty, Ndombe's subjects often wear African jewellery, with ornaments resembling traditional ceremonial masks.

Affordable Art

Ndombe is working on a series to broaden his clientele. "Many people want to buy my art, but they can't afford it," he tells TRT Afrika. "So, I'll create smaller-scale versions on paper to make my paintings more accessible."

Ndombe began painting professionally in 2020 but has been passionate about art since childhood.

His teachers would often ask him to draw diagrams on the blackboard for classmates to copy.

His advice to aspiring artists? "Be original and have your own technique," Ndombe concludes. "To be known worldwide, be original and express yourself in the truest form possible."