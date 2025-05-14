Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has stressed the importance of the implementation of the promised dissolution of the terrorist group PKK.

“What truly matters is implementation, (and) our National Intelligence Organisation will closely monitor whether promises are kept,” Erdogan told a parliamentary group meeting of his party on Wednesday.

With the terrorist group PKK announcing its decision to disband and surrender its weapons, Türkiye has entered a new phase in its efforts for a “terror-free Türkiye,” Erdogan said.

“The era of terrorism, weapons, violence, and illegality has now come to an end,” he stressed.

“It is of vital importance that the terror group's branches in Syria and Europe also recognise these realities and join the process of dissolution and disarmament,” Erdogan added, referring to Syria’s PKK/YPG, among other terrorist PKK offshoots.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly. The PKK/YPG is PKK’s Syrian branch.

Terror-free Türkiye'

"We wish for Türkiye to be known not for terrorism, but for technology, culture, art, and the rise of democratic and humanitarian development standards," Erdogan said.

Erdogan said this historic opportunity for a Türkiye without terrorism will mature in a sincere atmosphere without being wasted on “petty calculations or international schemes."

The Turkish leader expressed determination to continue the nation’s patient, well-intentioned, and constructive approach to reach the goal of a “terror-free Türkiye.”

“This phase is about strengthening our unity, solidarity and brotherhood as we march collectively towards a shared future. It is a phase aimed at permanently dismantling the wall of terror that has been erected between the 86 million citizens of this nation” Erdogan also said on X on Wednesday.

“It marks the beginning of overcoming a major obstacle that has long hindered the flourishing of our democracy. The Republic of Türkiye has demonstrated to friends and foes alike that it has the capacity to address its own challenges through the collective will of its state, political institutions, and citizens,” he added.

'Win-win approach'

Erdogan also called on international entrepreneurs to invest in the economically untapped regions of the country with a “win-win approach."

"A new era awaits us not only in terms of security and peace, but also in tourism, culture, investment, and social harmony," he said.

"We will harvest the fertile lands of our southeastern region with efficient agricultural projects in every area, from irrigation to seeds, and strengthen our global leadership in the food sector," Erdogan added.

Türkiye: Key hub for peace diplomacy

Touching on Türkiye’s initiatives to ensure peace across the world, Erdogan said, “We're actively contributing to peace efforts in our region and beyond,” adding: “Today, our country has become one of the centres of peace diplomacy.”

"Doubtlessly, Türkiye is one of the countries whose support, assistance, and mediation are sought in resolving regional and global crises," Erdogan said.

Erdogan also thanked US President Donald Trump for announcing that he will lift sanctions on Syria.

“I trust in the support of my friend Trump for our efforts to end the humanitarian tragedy in Gaza, which has now reached the level of brutality,” said Erdogan.

"God willing, we hope to receive good news that will bring relief to our hearts on Gaza soon," he added.