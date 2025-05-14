Uruguay's former president Jose "Pepe" Mujica has died at the age of 89, the government said.

The humble leader lost his battle against cancer after announcing in January the disease had spread and he would stop treatment.

"With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of our comrade Pepe Mujica. President, activist, guide and leader. We will miss you greatly, old friend," Uruguay's sitting president, Yamandu Orsi, posted on X.

Leftist leaders from across Latin America and Europe paid tribute to the politician described by Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum as an "example for Latin America and the entire world."

Gustavo Petro of Colombia paid tribute to "a great revolutionary."

Former Bolivian president Evo Morales hailed Mujica's "experience and wisdom," while Brazil's government bid farewell to "one of the most important humanists of our time."

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Mujica had lived for "a better world," while Guatemala's Bernardo Arevalo held him up as "an example of humility and greatness."

The cardigan-wearing Mujica earned the moniker "world's poorest president" during his 2010-2015 presidency for giving away much of his salary to charity and living a simple life on his farm, with his wife and three-legged dog.

Mujica himself had rejected the title in a 2012 AFP interview.

"I do not live in poverty, I live in austerity... I need little to live," he said.

He was diagnosed with cancer of the esophagus in May last year, and it spread to his liver.

His wife Lucia Topolansky said this week he was receiving palliative care.

From prison to politics

The blunt-spoken, snowy-haired politician was a fierce critic of consumerism, and as president rejected the trappings of office.

He attended official events in sandals and continued living on his small farm on the outskirts of Montevideo, where his prized possession was a 1987 Volkswagen Beetle.

After his years in prison, he threw himself into politics and in 1989 founded the Movement of Popular Participation (MPP), the largest member of the leftist Broad Front coalition.

Elected to congress in 1995, he became a senator in 2000 and then agriculture minister in Uruguay's first-ever left-wing government.

As president he was praised for his fight against poverty but criticized for failing to rein in public spending.