France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France’s response is 'immediate, firm, strictly proportionate,' says foreign minister
Diplomatic tensions between Algeria and France have escalated in recent months. / Reuters
May 14, 2025

France has announced the expulsion of new Algerian diplomats in retaliation for the expulsion of the French Embassy employees from Algeria.

“Our response is immediate, firm, and strictly proportionate at this stage, with the same demand that is, the return to Algeria of all agents holding diplomatic passports who do not currently have a visa,” French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said during an interview with broadcaster BFM TV on Wednesday.

Barrot is yet to specify the number of expelled agents.

The decision came after the Algerian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the French charge d'affaires in Algiers and ordered the immediate expulsion of 15 French embassy employees over "serious breaches" of diplomatic protocol.

