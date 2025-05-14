The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has expressed concern over ongoing clashes in the North African nation’s capital, Tripoli.

"UNSMIL is deeply alarmed by escalating violence in densely populated neighbourhoods of Tripoli for the second night in a row, placing countless civilians at grave risk," it said on X on Tuesday.

It also urgently called for an "immediate, unconditional" ceasefire in all populated areas, warning that continued hostilities only deepen instability in Tripoli and across Libya.

Urging all parties to prioritise protecting civilians and engage "without delay in serious, good-faith dialogue" to resolve disputes peacefully, the mission said it supports all mediation and de-escalation efforts.

UNSMIL also offered its “good office” to help end the fighting and facilitate dialogue to preserve stability.

The violence erupted in the capital on Monday, particularly in the Salah al-Din and Abu Salim neighborhoods, following the death of Abdel Ghani al-Kikli, who heads the Stability Support Apparatus affiliated with the Presidential Council, according to Libyan media.

Libya has remained in turmoil since 2011, when longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi was ousted after four decades in power.