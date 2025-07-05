WORLD
Trump signs sweeping tax cut and spending bill into law
Trump was flanked during the signing by scores of Republican lawmakers who fell in line to support the bill.
U.S. President Trump expected to sign the "One Big Beautiful Bill Act," at the White House / Reuters
July 5, 2025

US President Donald Trump has signed his flagship tax and spending bill into law, capping a pomp-laden White House Independence Day ceremony.

"That's a good one," he said, as he signed the document with a Sharpie marker on Friday, flanked by scores of Republican lawmakers who had fallen into line to support the "One Big Beautiful Bill."

"This bill will fuel massive economic growth and lift up the hardworking citizens who make this country run," Trump said at the signing ceremony during a Fourth of July military family picnic at the White House.

"After this kicks in, our country is going to be a Rocketship, economically," he added.

Framing the bill as a fulfilment of his campaign promises, Trump said: "We made promises, and it's really promises made, promises kept, and we've kept them. There's a triumph of democracy on the birthday of democracy."

Declaring a new era, Trump said: "The Golden Age of America is upon us. We are in the golden age. It's going to be a period of time the likes of which I don't think this country has ever experienced before."

"We're going to make America great again," he said. "It's happening very fast."

Taking digs at Biden

The US House of Representatives passed the sweeping tax-cut and spending bill on Thursday in a narrow 218-214 vote.

The legislation, expected to add $3.4 trillion to the national debt, secures key domestic goals of the Trump administration.

He claimed there were "zero illegal people" crossing the border last month and blamed former US President Joe Biden for letting "21 million people" in, including "gangs, prisoners and drug lords."

Trump criticised the Biden administration for "four horrible years of embarrassment," calling the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021 as possibly "the most embarrassing moment in the history of our country."

"We're never going to let a thing like that happen again," he pledged.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
