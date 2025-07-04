A Nigerian court Friday called for the reinstatement of a senator who was ousted after she complained about sexual harassment, delivering a long-awaited ruling in a case that has divided the West African country.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in February accused the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, of making unwanted advances towards her.

Days after she made the comments during an interview with a Nigerian television station, she was suspended from the Senate for six months on an apparently unrelated charge.

The suspension was handed out for what the Senate majority leader called "gross misconduct and unruly behaviour" during an argument that erupted in the chamber over her seating arrangement.

Political fallout

A court in the capital Abuja on Friday ordered Akpoti-Uduaghan, commonly known as Senator Natasha, to be recalled to the Senate, ruling that the six-month punishment was excessive.

The court also found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt for violating a gag order on the case, fining her five million naira ($3,250).

RELATED TRT Global - Natasha vs Akpabio: ‘Sexual harassment’ scandal in Nigerian Senate escalates

When she first detailed the alleged sexual harassment, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the Senate president - who denies the accusations - repeatedly blocked a motion she tried to advance and then tied its moving forward to sexual favours.

Speaking to broadcaster Arise TV, the senator said Akpabio told her that the motion could go through if she "took care" of him.

Amid the political fallout, Akpoti-Uduaghan faces another trial for spreading false information after she alleged that Akpabio and former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello sought to have her assassinated.

Allegations met resistance

While some women's groups rallied around Akpoti-Uduaghan, her sexual harassment allegations were notably met with resistance from other prominent Nigerian women.

Former senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is also Nigeria's First Lady, said in the aftermath that the Senate had acted correctly and that, as a woman, "people compliment you all the time".

Tinubu is a member of Akpabio's governing party, whereas Akpoti-Uduaghan is part of the opposition.

At the time of Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension in March, women held just 17 seats in the House of Representatives, out of 360. With Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ouster, the Senate dropped down to three women, out of 109 seats.