AFRICA
2 min read
Court reinstates Nigerian senator suspended after sexual harassment claims
The court in Abuja orders Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan to be recalled to the Senate, ruling that the six-month punishment was excessive.
Court reinstates Nigerian senator suspended after sexual harassment claims
Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan / Others
July 4, 2025

A Nigerian court Friday called for the reinstatement of a senator who was ousted after she complained about sexual harassment, delivering a long-awaited ruling in a case that has divided the West African country.

Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan in February accused the Senate president, Godswill Akpabio, of making unwanted advances towards her.

Days after she made the comments during an interview with a Nigerian television station, she was suspended from the Senate for six months on an apparently unrelated charge.

The suspension was handed out for what the Senate majority leader called "gross misconduct and unruly behaviour" during an argument that erupted in the chamber over her seating arrangement.

Political fallout

A court in the capital Abuja on Friday ordered Akpoti-Uduaghan, commonly known as Senator Natasha, to be recalled to the Senate, ruling that the six-month punishment was excessive.

The court also found Akpoti-Uduaghan guilty of contempt for violating a gag order on the case, fining her five million naira ($3,250).

RELATEDTRT Global - Natasha vs Akpabio: ‘Sexual harassment’ scandal in Nigerian Senate escalates

When she first detailed the alleged sexual harassment, Akpoti-Uduaghan said the Senate president - who denies the accusations - repeatedly blocked a motion she tried to advance and then tied its moving forward to sexual favours.

Speaking to broadcaster Arise TV, the senator said Akpabio told her that the motion could go through if she "took care" of him.

Amid the political fallout, Akpoti-Uduaghan faces another trial for spreading false information after she alleged that Akpabio and former Kogi State governor Yahaya Bello sought to have her assassinated.

Allegations met resistance

While some women's groups rallied around Akpoti-Uduaghan, her sexual harassment allegations were notably met with resistance from other prominent Nigerian women.

Former senator Oluremi Tinubu, who is also Nigeria's First Lady, said in the aftermath that the Senate had acted correctly and that, as a woman, "people compliment you all the time".

Tinubu is a member of Akpabio's governing party, whereas Akpoti-Uduaghan is part of the opposition.

At the time of Akpoti-Uduaghan's suspension in March, women held just 17 seats in the House of Representatives, out of 360. With Akpoti-Uduaghan’s ouster, the Senate dropped down to three women, out of 109 seats.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us