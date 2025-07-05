A double attack near Niger's western border with Burkina Faso left 10 troops dead, authorities said whilst stating that 41 attackers were also killed.

The west African country, now under military rule, has been battling violence by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh for the past decade.

Defence Minister General Salifou Modi said in a statement the simultaneous attacks by "several hundred mercenaries" took place in Bouloundjounga and Samira in Gotheye department.

The statement, read on national television, said 10 soldiers were killed and 15 wounded.

"On the enemy side, 41 mercenaries were neutralised," it added.

Gotheye department is near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso and has long been a zone known for terrorist attacks.

The village of Samira has Niger's only industrial scale gold mining company. Eight of the company's workers were killed in May when their vehicle was blown up by a roadside bomb, AFP news agency reports.