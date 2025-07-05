AFRICA
1 min read
At least 10 Niger soldiers, dozens attackers killed in clashes
The government of Niger says two simultaneous attacks were carried out by ''mercenaries''.
At least 10 Niger soldiers, dozens attackers killed in clashes
Niger has been battling terrorist groups linked to al Qaeda and the Daesh. / Getty
July 5, 2025

A double attack near Niger's western border with Burkina Faso left 10 troops dead, authorities said whilst stating that 41 attackers were also killed.

The west African country, now under military rule, has been battling violence by groups linked to Al-Qaeda and Daesh for the past decade.

Defence Minister General Salifou Modi said in a statement the simultaneous attacks by "several hundred mercenaries" took place in Bouloundjounga and Samira in Gotheye department.

The statement, read on national television, said 10 soldiers were killed and 15 wounded.

"On the enemy side, 41 mercenaries were neutralised," it added.

Gotheye department is near the borders with Mali and Burkina Faso and has long been a zone known for terrorist attacks.

The village of Samira has Niger's only industrial scale gold mining company. Eight of the company's workers were killed in May when their vehicle was blown up by a roadside bomb, AFP news agency reports.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
The Gambia lawmakers reject new draft constitution
Nigeria insurgents, bandits kill more in first half of 2025 than in all of last year
Israeli official admits that Iran hit some military sites last month
Mali plans to sell gold reserves at Barrick complex to fund operations
South Sudan's President Salva Kiir fires army chief after seven months in post
Standing with genocidal Israel no longer reflects well on anyone: Türkiye's Fidan
Bandits kill 70 Nigerian vigilantes in Plateau state violence
Turkish foreign, defence ministers to visit Pakistan
Türkiye’s University of Health Sciences graduates more than 170 professionals in Somalia
Nigeria's VP Shettima: Africa has no 'business with nuclear weapons'
Bombed and battered, Qassam Brigades still managed to kill five Israeli soldiers
First malaria drug for babies approved for use
Fire at Cairo telecom hub disrupts internet, phone
Ghana making stronger economic recovery after debt crisis - IMF
Netanyahu backs expulsion of Palestinians as Trump shrugs off two-state solution
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us