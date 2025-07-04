AFRICA
Burkina Faso bans foreign NGOs, suspends associations
The decision against the four NGOs was due to formality breaches, a government minister said.
Burkina Faso's military leader Captain Ibrahim Traoré seized power in a September 2022 coup. / AA
July 4, 2025

Burkina Faso has withdrawn the licences of four foreign NGOs to operate in theWest African country and suspended two other associations, according to decrees seen by AFP on Friday.

The decrees dated mid-June cited a government minister as saying the decision against the four NGOs was due to formality breaches.

The two foreign associations cited in last month's decrees were suspended for three months, one of them accused of data breaches.

Burkina's military, which seized power in a September 2022 coup, has made the return of national sovereignty one of its priorities.

Authorities have been battling against an insurgency that has plagued the west African country for a decade.

Diplomats accused of "subversive" activities have been expelled and several foreign media have been forced to close down.

Burkina Faso has been caught up in a spiral of violence blamed on insurgents that has spilled over from neighbouring Mali and Niger and since spread beyond the three countries' borders.

SOURCE:AFP
