Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has announced that no date has been set for a potential visit to the United States, but has indicated ongoing dialogue between the two countries, particularly on economic matters such as tax regulations.

Speaking to journalists in Istanbul on Friday, Erdogan noted that the timing for a possible working visit to Washington has yet to be finalised.

“The exact time when the Turkish side will pay a working visit to the US has not yet been determined,” he said.

Despite the uncertainty over a visit, Erdogan signaled that minister-level contacts between the two countries will continue in the meantime.

“However, in the meantime, both my foreign minister (Hakan Fidan) and trade minister (Omer Bolat) may have meetings or travel plans related to the US,” he said.

Erdogan added that these discussions could touch on the “recently raised issue of tax regulations,” which Ankara sees as a critical component of deepening economic ties with Washington.

He expressed cautious optimism about the current state of US-Türkiye relations.

“We hope to see the positive approach they are considering toward Türkiye turn into concrete action,” Erdogan stated, signaling Ankara's desire for words to be followed by tangible steps, especially in economic cooperation.

A ‘new era’ in bilateral relations

The comments follow a March 16 phone call between Erdogan and US President Donald Trump, in which Erdogan voiced confidence that Türkiye and the US would further strengthen ties. During that conversation, Erdogan highlighted the potential for advancing bilateral cooperation through “solidarity, a results-oriented approach, and sincerity.”

While relations between Ankara and Washington have been strained at times in recent years — due to disagreements over US support for PKK/YPG terrorist organisation, defence purchases, and regional conflicts — both sides have signaled interest in resetting the tone. The ongoing talks and potential visits by senior Turkish ministers are seen as a part of efforts to maintain momentum in the bilateral dialogue.

Erdogan’s remarks come at a time when Türkiye is seeking to attract more foreign investment and resolve lingering trade issues with key partners, including the United States.

Tax and regulatory frameworks have been part of ongoing discussions to facilitate smoother economic cooperation.