ARTS & CULTURE
2 min read
Nigeria, South Africa artists hit new heights in $59m Spotify boom
Nigerian artists received over $38 million in royalties last year, while royalties for South African performers reached $21 million, up 54% year- on-year.
Nigeria, South Africa artists hit new heights in $59m Spotify boom
South African singer Tyla and Nigeria's Burna Boy are among internationally recognised acts. / Others
April 4, 2025

Audio streaming giant Spotify's royalty payments to artists from Nigeria and South Africa - its two biggest African markets - spiked to around $59 million last year as performers rode a wave of growing interest in music from the continent.

The Swedish company paid out some $10 billion in royalties worldwide in 2024. And while Africa represents only a small part of its offering, interest in African artists has ballooned, buoyed in part by internationally recognised acts like South African singer Tyla and Nigeria's Burna Boy.

Around 250 million user-created playlists now feature at least one Nigerian artist, and 220 million contain a South African, the company said on Thursday.

"What we're seeing is an excellent evolution around more and more mid-tier or up-and-coming artists making a living," said Jocelyne Muhutu-Remy, Spotify's managing director for Sub-Saharan Africa.

More than double

Nigerian artists received over 58 billion Nigerian naira ($38 million) in royalties last year, more than double the 2023 figure. Royalties for South African performers reached 400 million rand ($21 million), up 54% year- on-year.

Much of that came from outside their home markets. Nigerian artists have seen a 49% increase in export growth over the past three years, while South Africa saw export growth of 104%.

The number of Nigerian artists earning 10 million Naira, meanwhile, doubled year-on-year and has tripled since 2022.

In South Africa, the number of those earning between 100,000 and 500,000 rand has doubled over the past three years.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Ethiopia bans Tigrayan opposition party TPLF
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Zimbabwean protesters granted bail after six weeks in custody
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
Erdogan stresses need for careful monitoring of PKK dissolution process
African countries with most IMF debt
African countries with most IMF debt
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
Mali bans French television channel TV5 Monde over protest coverage
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
South African rare blue diamond fetches $21.5m at auction
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
The end of the PKK: What led to the terror group's dissolution after decades of bloodshed
By Tuncay Şahin
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
France announces retaliatory expulsion of Algerian diplomats
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
Erdogan, Trump, Mohammed bin Salman and Alsharaa begin online meet
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
World's 'poorest president', Jose Mujica, dies
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
Türkiye plays the peacemaker as Putin, Zelenskyy seek truce in Istanbul
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
US church refuses to resettle white South Africans granted refugee status
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
UN 'deeply alarmed' by Libya's escalating violence
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Trump blasts Western war hawks and 'interventionists', cites Saudi Arabia as Middle East model
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Pakistani premier praises Turkish President Erdogan's role in promoting peace in South Asia
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us