India and 10 African countries will stage their first joint naval exercise in April in the Indian Ocean, marking a significant expansion of military cooperation aimed at enhancing maritime security and countering China’s growing influence in the region.

The six-day drill, known as the Africa-India Key Maritime Engagement (AIKEYME), will be co-hosted by the Indian Navy and the Tanzania People’s Defense Force (TPDF).



It is scheduled to begin mid-April off the coast of Dar es Salaam and is expected to become a biennial engagement, officials said.

The inaugural edition will include naval forces from Tanzania, Comoros, Djibouti, Eritrea, Kenya, Madagascar, Mauritius, Mozambique, Seychelles, and South Africa. India’s Defense Minister Rajnath Singh is slated to inaugurate the event.

Anti-piracy operations

The joint drill will take place in two phases — a harbor phase and a sea phase. According to India’s Defense Ministry, the harbor phase will focus on tabletop discussions, command post exercises, and training in seamanship and boarding operations, while the sea phase will include anti-piracy operations, search and rescue missions, helicopter drills, and small arms training.

In a related initiative, India will also launch the Indian Ocean Ship (IOS) Sagar, a novel joint mission involving the offshore patrol vessel INS Sunayna.

From April 15 to May 8, the ship will be crewed by Indian sailors and 44 naval personnel from nine partner countries and will conduct surveillance missions in the Exclusive Economic Zones (EEZs) of participating nations. The ship will call at ports in Dar es Salaam, Nacala, Port Louis, Port Victoria, and Male.

Strengthening cooperation

TPDF spokesperson Col. Gaudentius Ilonda welcomed the initiative, saying the joint exercise reflects Tanzania’s commitment to strengthening regional security cooperation.

“This is a historic step forward. By hosting AIKEYME, Tanzania is cementing its role as a key player in Indian Ocean maritime security,” Ilonda told Anadolu. “We are proud to partner with India in building regional naval capacity to counter common threats like piracy and smuggling.”

The initiative aligns with India’s SAGAR (Security and Growth for All in the Region) doctrine, which advocates for regional cooperation in addressing shared security threats such as piracy, terrorism, and illegal fishing.

India has ramped up its defense diplomacy with Africa in recent years, with an emphasis on capacity-building, joint training, and military technology sharing. In 2019, New Delhi hosted the Africa-India Field Training Exercise (AFINDEX) in Pune, involving troops from 17 African nations.

Beijing’s presence

It has also established coastal surveillance radar stations in Seychelles, Mauritius, and the Maldives, reflecting its long-term strategy to secure critical maritime routes and challenge Beijing’s presence in the region.

Defense analysts say India’s growing naval cooperation with African countries comes at a time when the Indian Ocean region is becoming a theatre of geopolitical competition.

The AIKEYME and IOS Sagar initiatives signal New Delhi’s intent to act as a dependable security partner while bolstering its influence across Africa’s maritime frontiers.