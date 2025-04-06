AFRICA
Somali, Ugandan leaders discuss regional security
Both heads of state call for ensuring adequate funding for AU peacekeeping mission in Somalia
April 6, 2025

Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud met his Ugandan counterpart Yoweri Museveni Kampala on Saturday, discussing the security situation in Somalia and the region.

"Today, I was pleased to host H.E. Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, the President of the Federal Republic of Somalia, who is here on an official visit. We discussed issues pertaining to the region. I welcome him," Museveni wrote on X.

Both leaders underscored the need to maintain peace, security and stability in the Horn of Africa and In the African continent, according to a statement by the Somali presidency.

Museveni and Mohamud also welcomed the commencement of the African Union Support and Stabilization Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM).

They called to ensure adequate, predictable and sustainable funding for the AU peacekeeping mission in Somalia.

Uganda’s peacekeeping role

The AUSSOM, which replaced the AU Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) by a UN Security Council mandate, is mandated to support the Somali government in fighting the al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups in the Horn of Africa nation.

“The Heads of State emphasized the need to adequately support the implementation of the Somali Security Development Plan and building the capabilities of the Somali Security Forces,” the presidency said.

Both sides called on the international community to support in building Somali security capabilities to “ensure smooth exit of AUSSOM and pave way for Somalia to assume her security responsibilities.”

Mohamud also extended an invitation to Museveni to visit Somalia.

Uganda is one of the troop-contributing countries in Somalia, with over 4,500 personnel in the country alongside Ethiopia, which has 2,500 troops serving under the new AU mission.

