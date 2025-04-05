AFRICA
Somalia mortar attack leaves several wounded in capital
A Madarasa teacher and an elderly woman among six people injured in the attack on two residential neighbourhoods.
Somalia's capital Mogadishu has been plagued by attacks for years. / Reuters
April 5, 2025

At least six people were injured when mortar rounds struck two residential neighbourhoods in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Saturday, an official said.

Ali Ahmed, a security official in a nearby district of Shibis who spoke to Anadolu over the phone, said Warta Nabada and Bondhere districts were hit, leaving at least six people wounded.

He said two people – a Madarasa teacher and an elderly woman – sustained serious injuries and were rushed to hospital.

“We don’t know the actual target but the presidential palace is located in Warta Nabada, which is one the affected districts,” he said.

Movement restrictions

He said Somali security forces reached the scene and imposed movement restrictions and an investigation was underway into what kind of mortar was used in the attack.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the mortar attack, but al-Qaeda-affiliated terrorist group al-Shabaab claimed similar attacks in the past.

Somalia has been plagued by insecurity for years, with the main threats emanating from the al-Shabaab and Daesh-linked terrorist groups.

Al-Shabaab has been waging war against the Somali government for more than 16 years, and frequently carries out attacks targeting government officials and military personnel.

SOURCE:AA
