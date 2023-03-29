WORLD
South Korea to boost tourism with permit-free entry for 22 countries
The capital city Seoul plans to bring 10M foreign tourists this year
South Korea recorded a record number of tourists in 2019  / Photo: AP
March 29, 2023

South Korea has decided to temporarily exempt people from 22 nations from mandatory online travel permits and transit visa requirements as part of efforts to boost tourism, local media reported.

The decision, part of government efforts to bring 10 million foreign tourists this year to boost the economy, was made during a meeting presided by President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to Yonhap News Agency on Wednesday.

In 2019, the country recorded a high number of 17.5 million tourists, generating over $20.7 billion. However, the number declined to 0.96 million in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic and restrictions.

To boost economic activities and attract tourists, Seoul will exempt people from 22 nations including the US, Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Macau, Canada, and the UK to enter the country without getting a permit through the online travel permit system by the end of next year if they visit the country for sightseeing and attending events, according to the report.

The East Asian nation also plans to resume transit visa exemptions for passengers from 34 nations, including European countries, to stay for up to 30 days.

"We must strive to revive the economy by boosting domestic consumption," the agency quoted Yoon as saying during the meeting where officials discussed the current economic issues and promotion of tourism.

SOURCE:AA
