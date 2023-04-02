WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye condemns US, Southern Cyprus deal
Ankara calls on US to reconsider policy, which 'in no way serves the stability of region, and to contribute to just, lasting, sustainable settlement of Cyprus issue'
Turkiye says the United States should instead support moves for a just resolution of the Cyprus issue / Photo: AA
April 2, 2023

The Turkish Foreign Ministry on Sunday condemned the deal between the US and Greek Cypriot Administration that is "encouraging Greek Cypriot side’s armament."

"We condemn the signing of an agreement between the National Guard of the State of New Jersey and the Ministry of Defense of the Greek Cypriot Administration (GCA) within the framework of the National Guard Bureau’s State Partnership Program, under the scope of the U.S. Department of Defense, following the GCA’s inclusion in this program last October," the ministry's said in a statement.

Türkiye supports the statement made by the Foreign Ministry of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue, it added.

"The U.S., disrupted the balance on the island of Cyprus to the detriment of the Turkish Cypriots in 2022 by lifting the arms embargo on the GCA. These last steps are also encouraging the Greek Cypriot side’s armament.

"We call on the U.S. to reconsider this policy, which in no way serves the stability of the region, and to contribute to a just, lasting and sustainable settlement of the Cyprus issue," the statement read.

The ministry stressed that Türkiye, "as a motherland and guarantor, will never allow any harm to come to the Turkish Cypriots," adding that Ankara will continue to take all necessary steps to ensure the security of the Turkish Cypriot people.

SOURCE:AA
