Germany has expelled Chad’s ambassador in Berlin in a tit-for-tat move amid growing tensions between the two countries.

The German Foreign Ministry criticised Chad’s transitional military government for declaring the German ambassador “persona non grata” last weekend.

It has now retaliated by expelling Chad's envoy, Mariam Ali Moussa.

“In response to the unfounded expulsion of our ambassador to Chad, we have today summoned the Chadian ambassador in Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, and asked her to leave Germany within 48 hours. We regret that it had to come to this,” the ministry said on Twitter.

It also said German Ambassador Gordon Kricke, who was expelled from Chad last week, performed his duties “in an exemplary manner,” and worked for human rights and rapid transition to a civilian government in the central African country.

It said that Germany's embassy in Chad would continue this work “together with our partners on the ground.” Germany still has lower-ranking diplomats in N'Djamena.

Chad’s Communication Ministry said last week that the German top diplomat in the country was declared “persona non grata” over his “discourteous attitude and non-respect of diplomatic customs.”

Media reports have pointed to criticism of Chad's transitional government as a likely motivation for the German ambassador's expulsion.

After the death of Chad's longtime president Idriss Deby Itno in 2021, the military named his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, as the country’s interim leader for what was intended to be an 18-month period.

However, last year the government announced an extension of the transition period for two more years, which led to protests across the country.