WORLD
2 MIN READ
Tit-for-tat: Germany expels Chad ambassador
The move by Germany comes days after Chad expelled German ambassador for  exhibiting “discourteous attitude.''
Tit-for-tat: Germany expels Chad ambassador
The expulsion of the Chadian ambassador by Germany followed a similar move by the Chadian transitional government last week. Photo/Reuters Archive / Others
April 12, 2023

Germany has expelled Chad’s ambassador in Berlin in a tit-for-tat move amid growing tensions between the two countries.

The German Foreign Ministry criticised Chad’s transitional military government for declaring the German ambassador “persona non grata” last weekend.

It has now retaliated by expelling Chad's envoy, Mariam Ali Moussa.

“In response to the unfounded expulsion of our ambassador to Chad, we have today summoned the Chadian ambassador in Berlin, Mariam Ali Moussa, and asked her to leave Germany within 48 hours. We regret that it had to come to this,” the ministry said on Twitter.

It also said German Ambassador Gordon Kricke, who was expelled from Chad last week, performed his duties “in an exemplary manner,” and worked for human rights and rapid transition to a civilian government in the central African country.

It said that Germany's embassy in Chad would continue this work “together with our partners on the ground.” Germany still has lower-ranking diplomats in N'Djamena.

Chad’s Communication Ministry said last week that the German top diplomat in the country was declared “persona non grata” over his “discourteous attitude and non-respect of diplomatic customs.”

Media reports have pointed to criticism of Chad's transitional government as a likely motivation for the German ambassador's expulsion.

After the death of Chad's longtime president Idriss Deby Itno in 2021, the military named his son, Mahamat Idriss Deby, as the country’s interim leader for what was intended to be an 18-month period.

However, last year the government announced an extension of the transition period for two more years, which led to protests across the country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us