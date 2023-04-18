Police in Uganda have detained a third minister as investigations widen into alleged theft of iron roofing sheets meant for rural communities in the northeastern area of Karamoja.

The Minister of State for Karamoja, Agnes Nandutu is being investigated ''about abuse of office and theft of iron sheets meant for Karamoja,'' police say.

In a statement, a police spokesperson Polly Namaye said the minister ''handed herself over to the Police at CID Headquaters Kibuli'' on Tuesday morning and that ''she is currently being held at Kira Division Police station.''

Agnes Nandutu has not yet been formally charged in a court but police say prosecutors have been contacted ''for further guidance and possible sanctioning.''

She is the third minister to be detained in the past two weeks in connection with the disappearance of thousands of iron roofing sheets.

Her detention comes a day after Minister of State for Finance Planning Amos Lugoloobi was remanded for allegedly misappropriating iron sheets meant for less privileged people. He denies the allegations.

First to be arrested earlier this month in connection with the scandal was the senior minister in charge of Karamoja development, Mary Goretti Kitutu who has since been charged with several offences, including loss of public property, conspiracy and fraud.

Kitutu is suspected of diverting 14,500 roofing iron sheets "to her own benefit and to the benefit of third parties," according to prosecutors. She was remanded in custody for several days before being granted bail. She pleaded not guilty.

Karamoja, in a remote region in Uganda bordering Kenya and South Sudan, is home to nomadic pastoralists vulnerable to frequent droughts and deadly cattle raids by armed criminals.

Security personnel have been conducting a disarmament program in the region and the roofing materials were meant for distribution to youths to persuade them to abandon criminal activities.

Prosecution of senior government officials is rare in Uganda. The authorities had warned officials who knew they had benefitted from the allegedly diverted building materials to return them.