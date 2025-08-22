Ten children who were kidnapped in restive northern Cameroon last week have been freed in a rescue operation, but one captive died, according to the regional governor.

The Cameroon authorities had made no comment since the children were seized while travelling on a bus from Kousseri to Maroua and taken across the border to Nigeria.

But Far North province governor Midjiyawa Bakari said in a social media video on Thursday that 10 youngsters had now been rescued by soldiers from the Cameroonian army and a taskforce including soldiers from neighbouring Nigeria and Chad.

"Unfortunately, one of them lost their life," he added, without giving details.

Arrests made

In all, around 15 people were taken captive, Bakari said, without giving more information on those released. Some 50 people have been arrested, he went on.

The governor did not comment on how the kidnapping took place or whether those responsible belonged to the terrorist group Boko Haram, as reported in Cameroonian media.