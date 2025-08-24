August 24, 2025
Nigeria has extradited a fugitive Chinese gang leader wanted over violent crimes in China following a joint police operation coordinated through Interpol, Nigerian police said on Sunday.
The man, named as Dai Qisheng, was arrested in Abuja on August 8 and handed over to Chinese authorities a week later under a police-to-police cooperation framework, police said in a statement.
According to the statement, he fled China in 2024 to evade arrest in the southwestern province of Guizhou.
SOURCE:Reuters