AFRICA
1 min read
Nigeria extradites wanted Chinese gang leader in joint Interpol operation
Nigeria has extradited a fugitive Chinese gang leader wanted over violent crimes in China following a joint police operation coordinated through Interpol, Nigerian police said on Sunday.
Nigeria extradites wanted Chinese gang leader in joint Interpol operation
The Chinese national arrested in Nigeria in early August 2025 was being sought by authorities in China for violent crimes. / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2025

Nigeria has extradited a fugitive Chinese gang leader wanted over violent crimes in China following a joint police operation coordinated through Interpol, Nigerian police said on Sunday.

The man, named as Dai Qisheng, was arrested in Abuja on August 8 and handed over to Chinese authorities a week later under a police-to-police cooperation framework, police said in a statement.

Recommended

According to the statement, he fled China in 2024 to evade arrest in the southwestern province of Guizhou.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us