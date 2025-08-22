The Niger army said it had killed a leader of the terrorist group Boko Haram in the Lake Chad basin, where the country borders Nigeria, Chad and Cameroon.

Bakura was killed during a "surgical operation" on an island in the Diffa region of southeast Niger last week, according to an official statement on Thursday.

Boko Haram's terrorist violence against the government and civilians in began in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria, and has to date left more than 40,000 people dead and forced millions of others to flee their homes.

‘Feared leader’

The bitter conflict later spilled across Nigeria's borders, with Niger suffering its first attacks by the group in Bosso, on the shores of the lake, in 2015.