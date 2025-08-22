Japan and African nations on Friday agreed to work together to ensure a “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals amid growing global moves to ensure economic security, following the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, local media reported.

"Given the global demand for critical minerals, we advocate for a fair and equitable partnership that supports local processing and value addition of these resources within Africa," according to Kyodo News.

Critical minerals are essential for making electric vehicles and defense equipment. Africa has significant reserves of significant lithium, tantalum and uranium deposits which are sought after in the defense industry.

The three-day Tokyo International Conference on African Development kicked off in Yokohama on Wednesday.