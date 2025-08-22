AFRICA
Japan steps up in race for Africa's critical minerals
Africa has significant reserves of lithium, tantalum and uranium deposits which are sought after in the defense industry.
Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba arrives at a photo session for the Tokyo International Conference on African Development in Yokohama. / REUTERS
Japan and African nations on Friday agreed to work together to ensure a “stable supply and responsible development” of critical minerals amid growing global moves to ensure economic security, following the Tokyo International Conference on African Development, local media reported.

"Given the global demand for critical minerals, we advocate for a fair and equitable partnership that supports local processing and value addition of these resources within Africa," according to Kyodo News.

Critical minerals are essential for making electric vehicles and defense equipment. Africa has significant reserves of significant lithium, tantalum and uranium deposits which are sought after in the defense industry.

The three-day Tokyo International Conference on African Development kicked off in Yokohama on Wednesday.

The 9th summit has drawn leaders and representatives from about 50 African nations, along with officials from international organizations.

"We will work to expand investment for the future of Africa, boost industrial cooperation, and cultivate human resources," Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba said during a news conference along with Angolan President Joao Lourenco, the co-chairs of the conference.

Launched in 1993, the Tokyo International Conference on African Development is co-hosted by Japan, the UN, World Bank, and African Union. The next session will take place in Africa.

SOURCE:AA
