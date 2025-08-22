The UN Support Mission in Libya said on Friday that its Tripoli headquarters had come under rocket attack without causing any casualties or damage.

The Libyan interior ministry said it foiled "an attempted attack" with an anti-tank missile on the compound housing UNSMIL headquarters.

The rocket hit a house in Janzour on the outskirts of the capital, the ministry added, without specifying how far that was from UNSMIL headquarters.

Authorities said they seized a pickup truck "carrying two more missiles and a launch platform" but gave no indication of who might have carried out the attack.

Rival administrations

In May, the capital was rocked by days of deadly fighting between rival armed groups that left at least eight people dead, according to UNSMIL.

The fighting broke out after authorities said they were dismantling armed groups.