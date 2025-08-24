AFRICA
1 min read
Firefighters battle forest fire in northern Morocco amid heat wave
Moroccan firefighters continued their efforts on Sunday to extinguish a raging forest fire in the country's northern Chefchaouen province.
Firefighters battle forest fire in northern Morocco amid heat wave
Morocco regularly experiences wildfires due to high temperatures. / Photo: AP
August 24, 2025

Moroccan firefighters continued their efforts on Sunday to extinguish a raging forest fire in the country's northern Chefchaouen province.

An official from Morocco's National Agency for Waters and Forests said in press statements cited by local media that the fire first erupted on Thursday in the Bouhachem forest in the province amid soaring temperatures.

He said the blaze has burned an area of around 180 hectares of land.

No casualties have so far been reported.

Recommended

Destructive wildfires

Authorities reported 382 wildfires in 2024, destroying about 874 hectares of forest, an 82% decrease compared to 2023.

Forests cover roughly 12% of Morocco's territory, which experiences fires of varying severity each year due to weather conditions and human activity.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Sudan charges First Vice President Riek Machar with murder, treason
Kenya, Rwanda condemn Israel's strike on Doha
African Union says it is forming coalition of mineral-producing nations
South Sudan initiates plan to repatriate migrants it received from the US
Uganda raises growth expectations over five years boosted by oil
South Africa's top court allows men to assume wives' surname
Kidnappings of aid workers more than double in South Sudan - officials
Elon Musk no longer world's richest man, new ranking says
Ghana received Nigerians deported from the US, president says
Trump reportedly had heated phone call with Netanyahu over Israel's attack on Qatar
Somali forces kill mastermind of failed assassination attempt on President Hassan Sheikh
By Nuri Aden
Botswana launches new wealth fund to drive diversification and create jobs
WFP hails African nations for reducing reliance on aid to feed schoolchildren
Nigeria's power grid suffers outage, restoration underway, operator says
Senior Barrick Gold executive switches sides and now aligns with Mali's government
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us