Moroccan firefighters continued their efforts on Sunday to extinguish a raging forest fire in the country's northern Chefchaouen province.

An official from Morocco's National Agency for Waters and Forests said in press statements cited by local media that the fire first erupted on Thursday in the Bouhachem forest in the province amid soaring temperatures.

He said the blaze has burned an area of around 180 hectares of land.

No casualties have so far been reported.