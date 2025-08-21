Seychelles on Thursday began its presidential election campaign with incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan taking on opposition leader Patrick Herminie.

Eight candidates are contesting the vote, which will take place from September 25 to 27, according to the country's electoral commission.

Ramkalawan, from the Seychelles Democratic Alliance (LDS), is seeking a second term.

Before his win in 2020, the Anglican priest lost the 2015 contest by just 196 votes.