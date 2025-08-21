AFRICA
Seychelles officially starts presidential campaign ahead of September election
Seychelles began its presidential election campaign on Thursday, with incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan taking on opposition leader Patrick Herminie.
Wavel Ramkalawan will be seeking a second term as Seychelles' president. / TRT Afrika English
August 21, 2025

Seychelles on Thursday began its presidential election campaign with incumbent Wavel Ramkalawan taking on opposition leader Patrick Herminie.

Eight candidates are contesting the vote, which will take place from September 25 to 27, according to the country's electoral commission.

Ramkalawan, from the Seychelles Democratic Alliance (LDS), is seeking a second term.

Before his win in 2020, the Anglican priest lost the 2015 contest by just 196 votes.

Doctor leads opposition surge

Herminie, a doctor, is representing the United Seychelles party, which until 2020 had provided all heads of state since 1977.

Seychellois are grappling with rising cost of living as all consumer goods are imported to the islands nation, known for its stunning beaches and luxury tourism.

SOURCE:AFP
