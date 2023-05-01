AFRICA
Egypt's border finally opened for Nigerians fleeing Sudan
A large number of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan had been stranded for days at the Egyptian border after the authorities in Egypt insisted that those crossing over must have visas
Countries have been evacuating their citizens from Sudan where fighting has left hundreds dead / Photo: Reuters
May 1, 2023

Egypt has agreed to open its borders for Nigerians fleeing Sudan where heavy fighting continues.

A large number of Nigerians evacuated from Sudan had been stranded for days at the Egyptian border after the authorities in Egypt insisted that those crossing over must have visas.

Videos shared on social media showed busloads of students waiting at the border point after being denied entry to Egypt.

But the border has now been reopened, albeit with ''stringent'' conditions, following talks between President Muhammadu Buhari and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, according to an official of the Nigerians in Diaspora Commission.

Details of the conditions set by Egypt were not immediately clear.

The evacuees are expected to be eventually airlifted home by the Nigerian airforce after crossing into Egypt.

"With an airforce plane already on the ground in Aswan, Egypt, the processing of the first set of evacuees will begin," said Abike Dabiri-Erewa.

Last week Nigeria said it was repatriating some 2,000 of its nationals including students in the first phase of mass evacuations from the North African country.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
