BUSINESS & TECHNOLOGY
2 MIN READ
Zimbabwe forms team to investigate food prices
In March 2023, the World Bank said in a report that Zimbabwe’s food inflation was the highest in the world at the time.
Zimbabwe forms team to investigate food prices
Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa attends a meeting with labour unions in Harare. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 10, 2023

The Zimbabwean government has formed a committee to investigate the rising food prices in the country.

Bread, flour and cooking oil are some of the commodities whose prices have increased sharply in the recent times, Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said.

The minister said Cabinet was concerned by the “spiraling prices of 14 basic goods”, mostly foodstuff.

“The Minister of Industry and Commerce is already engaging the concerned stakeholders including manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and other associations on the matter,” she said in the capital Harare on Tuesday.

“Given the urgency of the matter, Cabinet has set up a committee to quickly investigate, monitor and make appropriate recommendations with a view to bringing sanity to the situation,” said Mutsvangwa.

Various ministers, including those in charge of commerce, finance and the ICT, were named as members of the special committee.

Meanwhile, the government assured its citizens that Zimbabwe has enough grain stock to last several months.

In March, the World Bank said in a report that Zimbabwe’s food inflation was the highest in the world.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us