The Zimbabwean government has formed a committee to investigate the rising food prices in the country.

Bread, flour and cooking oil are some of the commodities whose prices have increased sharply in the recent times, Information minister, Monica Mutsvangwa, said.

The minister said Cabinet was concerned by the “spiraling prices of 14 basic goods”, mostly foodstuff.

“The Minister of Industry and Commerce is already engaging the concerned stakeholders including manufacturers, wholesalers, retailers and other associations on the matter,” she said in the capital Harare on Tuesday.

“Given the urgency of the matter, Cabinet has set up a committee to quickly investigate, monitor and make appropriate recommendations with a view to bringing sanity to the situation,” said Mutsvangwa.

Various ministers, including those in charge of commerce, finance and the ICT, were named as members of the special committee.

Meanwhile, the government assured its citizens that Zimbabwe has enough grain stock to last several months.

In March, the World Bank said in a report that Zimbabwe’s food inflation was the highest in the world.