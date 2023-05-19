By Brian Okoth

The Nigerian government on Friday launched a specialised hospital in Abuja to serve the incumbent presidents and their family members.

Outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, commissioned the Presidential Wing of the State House Medical Centre.

Construction of the facility, which is situated in the Presidential Villa, began six years ago.

First Lady Aisha Buhari said the completion of the project now enables Nigerian presidents to receive medical care within the country, instead of flying abroad for treatment.

“I’m quite happy, feeling fulfilled. Though we (President Buhari and I) are leaving [office on May 29], but all the same, we thank God the project has come to reality,” said Aisha Buhari.

“I initiated this project six years ago when my husband spent three consecutive months abroad. It shouldn’t be that way because we have all the experts in Nigeria. We only need a good platform,” she added.

Mrs. Buhari said presidents will now be able to seek treatment at home “near the presidential villa”.

“The hospital that is supposed to serve the first family is serving like 35,000 people, which is quite much. That is why I insisted we should have a VIP wing within the proximity of the presidential villa. They don’t need to go abroad now. They only need to fly in experts to help our people.”

In 2017, President Buhari spent 104 days in the United Kingdom receiving treatment.