AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Nigeria unveils hospital for presidents to avoid ‘foreign treatment trips’
In 2017, outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, spent more than 100 days in the United Kingdom receiving treatment.
Nigeria unveils hospital for presidents to avoid ‘foreign treatment trips’
Nigerian First Lady Aisha Buhari said construction of the VIP hospital wing began in 2017. Photo: Reuters / Reuters
May 19, 2023

By Brian Okoth

The Nigerian government on Friday launched a specialised hospital in Abuja to serve the incumbent presidents and their family members.

Outgoing president, Muhammadu Buhari, commissioned the Presidential Wing of the State House Medical Centre.

Construction of the facility, which is situated in the Presidential Villa, began six years ago.

First Lady Aisha Buhari said the completion of the project now enables Nigerian presidents to receive medical care within the country, instead of flying abroad for treatment.

“I’m quite happy, feeling fulfilled. Though we (President Buhari and I) are leaving [office on May 29], but all the same, we thank God the project has come to reality,” said Aisha Buhari.

“I initiated this project six years ago when my husband spent three consecutive months abroad. It shouldn’t be that way because we have all the experts in Nigeria. We only need a good platform,” she added.

Mrs. Buhari said presidents will now be able to seek treatment at home “near the presidential villa”.

“The hospital that is supposed to serve the first family is serving like 35,000 people, which is quite much. That is why I insisted we should have a VIP wing within the proximity of the presidential villa. They don’t need to go abroad now. They only need to fly in experts to help our people.”

In 2017, President Buhari spent 104 days in the United Kingdom receiving treatment.

Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us