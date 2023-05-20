AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Tanzania: President Suluhu relocates to new State House in Dodoma
Despite the presidential palace being moved to Dodoma, most government activities are expected to continue in the city of Dar es Salam.
The State House was built by the service wing of the military. The cost has not been officially disclosed. Photo: Ikulu / Others
May 20, 2023

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan has inaugurated the country's new presidential palace in the city of Dodoma.

With the inauguration on Saturday, the president’s office has officially moved from Dar es Salaam.

"We as Tanzanians have made this from our strength, and the strength of the different administrations", says President Samia Suluhu Hassan.

"This is Tanzania's state house, you are all welcome," she adds.

In 1974 Dodoma was designated Tanzania’s national capital, pending the completion of the transfer of official functions to Dodoma.

It was the late President John Magufuli who laid the foundation stone of the new State House in 2020 after decades of delays.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan disclosed that the new presidential palace is 15 times larger than the one in Dar es Salaam. It includes a wildlife sanctuary.

The project is a culmination of years of work to relocate the presidency to the city to centralise government services.

The move marks a historic break from the legacy of British colonial rule during which Dar es Salaam was chosen as the capital of Tanzania.

The new presidential palace is located in Dodoma's district of Chamwino - more than 400 kilometres from Dar es Salam.

Despite the latest move, various government departments and ministries are still based in Dar es Salaam from where they will continue operating. It is also Tanzania's commercial hub.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
