Kenya's search for survivors linked to a cult on the country’s coastal region will extend to neighbouring Tsavo East National Park, Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki said.

It follows last month's discovery of mass graves in Shakahola forest in Kilifi county that has seen the authorities exhume 235 bodies so far, with hundreds of people linked to the Good News International Church still missing, according to Kenya Red Cross.

About 90 people believed to be members of the church have been rescued since the graves were discovered - some in critical conditions. The authorities suspect many more could be hiding in the national park - the country's biggest park that is famous for its lions, elephants and buffaloes.

The search and rescue of survivors at the park will involve use of ground patrols and drone searches, Mr Kindiki said in a statement.

Families of missing relatives have been calling for the use aircraft in the search operation, local outlet Daily Nation reports.

The exhumation of bodies has also been suspended to allow for arrangements for postmorterms on 123 bodies recovered last week. The postmortems will start on Wednesday and search for more graves will resume soon after, the minister said.

The leader of the church, Paul Mackenzie Nthege, is in police custody together with his wife and over 30 other suspects. The authorities have said he will be charged over terrorism related offenses.