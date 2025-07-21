Mali’s army said on Sunday that it neutralised around 70 terrorists in a series of operations across the country on July 15 to 19 targeting armed groups in the regions of Menaka, Segou, Kidal, and Timbuktu.

The Malian Armed Forces said it also destroyed several terrorist bases and vehicles during coordinated counterterrorism operations. Air support was provided by the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a regional bloc made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The July 15 strikes were carried out in coordination with AES air forces, the army said in a statement.

Established in September 2023, the AES became a confederation on July 6 and has since announced its withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie, signalling a strategic shift in regional alliances.

Prolonged security crisis

While the army did not identify the groups targeted, the West African country has been battling a prolonged security crisis since 2012, fuelled by armed separatist factions and terrorist networks, particularly in the north and centre.

In December, five armed groups declared the formation of a separatist front, which seeks independence for parts of northern Mali.

The Malian government designates these groups as terrorist organisations.