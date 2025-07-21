AFRICA
2 min read
Mali neutralises 70 terrorists in operations: army
Mali's army said on Sunday that it neutralised around 70 terrorists in a series of operations across the country on July 15 to 19, 2025.
Mali neutralises 70 terrorists in operations: army
The Malian Armed Forces said it also destroyed several terrorist bases and vehicles during coordinated counterterrorism operations / AP
July 21, 2025

Mali’s army said on Sunday that it neutralised around 70 terrorists in a series of operations across the country on July 15 to 19 targeting armed groups in the regions of Menaka, Segou, Kidal, and Timbuktu.

The Malian Armed Forces said it also destroyed several terrorist bases and vehicles during coordinated counterterrorism operations. Air support was provided by the Alliance of Sahel States (AES), a regional bloc made up of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger.

The July 15 strikes were carried out in coordination with AES air forces, the army said in a statement.

Established in September 2023, the AES became a confederation on July 6 and has since announced its withdrawal from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the International Organization of La Francophonie, signalling a strategic shift in regional alliances.

Prolonged security crisis

While the army did not identify the groups targeted, the West African country has been battling a prolonged security crisis since 2012, fuelled by armed separatist factions and terrorist networks, particularly in the north and centre.

In December, five armed groups declared the formation of a separatist front, which seeks independence for parts of northern Mali.

The Malian government designates these groups as terrorist organisations.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
Malian army neutralises key Daesh terrorist leader
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
Togo leader Gnassingbe's party sweeps municipal seats in elections held after protests
South African president sacks higher education minister
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia in Türkiye
AfDB offers Morocco $116m loan to support sustainable agriculture
Zimbabwe's export of minerals used in battery production surges 30%
Pope Leo calls for urgent aid to Gaza, protection of civilians in call with Palestine's Abbas
Australian company protests DRC's minerals deal with US firm
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us