WORLD
2 min read
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
Three countries, which buy around 80 percent of Russia’s oil, will be punished soon for helping Russian President Putin in his ongoing war in Ukraine, US Senator warns.
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
The three countries would soon be forced to make an economic choice, Graham said. / Photo: AFP
July 21, 2025

US Senator Lindsey Graham said China, India, and Brazil would soon face consequences due to their continued oil purchases from Russia.

"Putin, your turn is coming. You know, Donald Trump is the Scottie Scheffler of American politics and foreign diplomacy, and he's about to put a whooping on your a**," Graham, an ally of President Donald Trump, told Fox News on Sunday.

Graham said that three countries, which buy around 80 percent of Russia’s oil, will be punished soon for helping Russian President Vladimir Putin in the ongoing war in Ukraine.

"What's going to happen here is that Trump is going to impose tariffs on people that buy Russian oil: China, India and Brazil. Those three countries buy about 80 percent of cheap Russian oil. That's what keeps Putin's war machine going.

"Trump's going to put 100 percent tariff on all those countries, punishing them for helping Putin," he added.

‘Economic choice’

The three countries would soon be forced to make an economic choice, Graham said.

"China, India and Brazil, they're about to face a choice between the American economy or helping Putin. And I think they're going to come pick the American economy," he added.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte, after meeting with Trump last week at the White House, warned countries such as Brazil, China, and India that they could be hit by secondary US sanctions if they maintain trade with Russia.

RELATEDTRT Global - China slams Trump’s threat of more tariffs on BRICS as ‘coercion’

Rutte called on the leaders of those nations to use their influence on Putin for peace talks, saying: “This might hit you very hard."

"So please make the phone call to Vladimir Putin and tell him that he has to get serious about peace talks, because otherwise this will slam back on Brazil, on India and on China in a massive way," Rutte added.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
Malian army neutralises key Daesh terrorist leader
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
Togo leader Gnassingbe's party sweeps municipal seats in elections held after protests
South African president sacks higher education minister
Ukraine proposes fresh peace talks with Russia in Türkiye
AfDB offers Morocco $116m loan to support sustainable agriculture
Zimbabwe's export of minerals used in battery production surges 30%
Pope Leo calls for urgent aid to Gaza, protection of civilians in call with Palestine's Abbas
Australian company protests DRC's minerals deal with US firm
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us