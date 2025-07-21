WORLD
1 min read
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
Over 100 people, including 70 students, suffer burn injuries after training jet hit building of Milestone School and College in Uttara neighbourhood.
Bangladesh Air Force aircraft crashes into Dhaka college, killing at least 19
Air force training aircraft crashed into Milestone College campus, in Dhaka / Reuters
July 21, 2025

A Bangladesh Air Force training jet crashed into a college campus in the capital Dhaka on Monday, killing at least 19 people, according to the Fire Services.

More than 100 others suffered burn injuries, an official said.

Most of the victims were students and staff at the college, while the pilot — the sole occupant of the jet — was also among those hurt, authorities said.

The interim government has announced a state of mourning on Tuesday in the wake of the deadly crash.

The aircraft hit the building of the Milestone School and College in the Uttara neighbourhood, with footage showing huge smoke and fire erupting from the site.

Sayedur Rahman, special assistant to the interim government head, confirmed casualties, saying, "100 to 150 people", including 70 students, had suffered burn injuries and were admitted to hospitals across Dhaka.

The Inter-Services Public Relations, the military's media department, said the plane took off at 1.06 pm local time (0706 GMT).

In July 2018, two pilots of the Bangladesh Air Force were killed as a trainer aircraft crashed in the southwestern Jessore district.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
Malian army neutralises key Daesh terrorist leader
Turkish, Iranian top envoys discuss upcoming nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Enough is enough': UNICEF issues stark warning over starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade
Togo leader Gnassingbe's party sweeps municipal seats in elections held after protests
South African president sacks higher education minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us