Sudan restricts WhatsApp video, voice calling services for 'national security'
The measure will take effect from Friday, the authorities say.
July 21, 2025

Sudan’s Telecommunications and Post Regulatory Authority (TPRA) has announced a “precautionary restriction” on WhatsApp voice and video calling services across the country beginning on Friday, July 25, 2025.

In a statement, TTRA says the measure is being implemented to counter potential security threats and safeguard national security and the country's paramount interests, state media SUNA reports.

“The TPRA notifies all subscribers and users of telecommunications services that WhatsApp voice and video calling services will be restricted in Sudan as a precautionary measure against security threats and to preserve national security and the country's supreme interests,” the statement reads.

TPRA, in the notice, informed all telecommunications subscribers and users that while voice and video calls will be curtailed, other WhatsApp functionalities, including text messaging and group sharing, will continue to operate without interruption.

‘National interests’

The authority did not specify the exact nature of the security threats prompting the restriction but emphasised its necessity for the nation's well-being amid an ongoing war between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

The TPRA apologised for any inconvenience the measure might cause to users, appealing for their understanding and cooperation in prioritising national interests over individual preferences.

The TPRA stated that the restriction will be in place "until further notice."

Tens of thousands are estimated to have been killed since war broke out between the Sudanese army and the RSF in the heart of the capital in April 2023.

Authorities say it will cost around $700 billion to rebuild the nation's infrastructure, with the capital Khartoum accounting for around half of that.

The Sudanese army last Wednesday announced that it repelled an attack by the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state.

