The UK government has called for a 50-day drive to arm Ukraine to take advantage of a recent ultimatum put to Russia by US President Donald Trump.

Earlier this month, Trump gave Russian President Vladimir Putin 50 days to strike a peace deal with Kiev in the three-year war or face sanctions.

UK Defence Secretary John Healey told a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) that Kiev's backers stand at a moment of "maximum opportunity."

"As members of this UDCG, we need to step up, in turn, a 50-day drive to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and to help push Putin to the negotiating table," Healey told the virtual meeting of 52 nations on Monday.

Russian aerial attacks

Trump also pledged to supply Kiev with new military aid, sponsored by NATO allies, as its cities suffer ever-increasing Russian aerial attacks since Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine.

Healey, chairing the meeting alongside German Defence Minister Boris Pistorius, said the UK "backs this policy."

"We will play our full part in its success," he added.

Russia has escalated long-range aerial attacks on Ukrainian cities as well as frontline assaults and shelling over recent months, defying Trump's warning.

Air defence missiles

Healey said Britain and Germany have "agreed to partner in providing critical air defence missiles to Ukraine."

Pistorius said the two countries would provide 220,000 rounds of 35 millimetre ammunition for anti-aircraft guns used by Ukraine.

According to the UK defence ministry, Britain has sent £150 million ($200 million) worth of air defence missiles and artillery rounds to Ukraine in the past two months.

The UK has pledged to spend £700 million on air defence and artillery ammunition for Ukraine this year.

Drone warfare

The commitment is in addition to other funding to provide more of the drones that have become key weapons in the war with Russia.

Some 50,000 drones have been delivered to Ukraine in the last six months, with another 20,000 coming from a coalition of nations led by Britain and Latvia.