German automaker Mercedes-Benz will recall around 223,000 commercial vehicles worldwide due to a problem with airbags, according to a statement by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) on Monday.

Data showed that 60,246 of the 223,000 vehicles to be recalled are located in Germany.

The list included a statement saying that passengers may be affected in "an accident in which the airbag deploys" in the Viano and Vito van models produced between December 2002 and February 2006.

German media also reported that in these vehicles, "the gas generator may explode in an accident in which the airbag deploys" and in this case, the airbag can no longer provide safety, with a risk of injury to passengers due to the rupture of gas generator parts.