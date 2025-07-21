WORLD
1 min read
Mercedes-Benz to recall 223,000 commercial vehicles globally over faulty airbag
Mercedes-Benz will recall around 223,000 commercial vehicles worldwide due to a problem with airbags.
Mercedes-Benz to recall 223,000 commercial vehicles globally over faulty airbag
Data shows that 60,246 of the 223,000 Mercedes-Benz vehicles to be recalled globally are in Germany. / Photo: AP
July 21, 2025

German automaker Mercedes-Benz will recall around 223,000 commercial vehicles worldwide due to a problem with airbags, according to a statement by the German Federal Motor Transport Authority (KBA) on Monday.

Data showed that 60,246 of the 223,000 vehicles to be recalled are located in Germany.

The list included a statement saying that passengers may be affected in "an accident in which the airbag deploys" in the Viano and Vito van models produced between December 2002 and February 2006.

German media also reported that in these vehicles, "the gas generator may explode in an accident in which the airbag deploys" and in this case, the airbag can no longer provide safety, with a risk of injury to passengers due to the rupture of gas generator parts.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
US exports more crude to Nigeria than it imports for first time in history
Türkiye's Erdogan, British PM Starmer discuss Eurofighter jet deal and Gaza war in phone call
Zimbabwe road accident kills at least 17 people
Opposition leader Mondlane charged over Mozambique's violent protests in 2024
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us