AFRICA
2 min read
Kenya drops terror charge against activist Boniface Mwangi
Kenya has dropped terror charges against prominent activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday, charging him with a lesser offence of unlawful possession of ammunition.
Kenya drops terror charge against activist Boniface Mwangi
Kenyan authorities say activist Boniface Mwangi was arrested for illegal possession of ammunition. / Photo: Reuters
July 21, 2025

Kenya has dropped terror charges against prominent activist Boniface Mwangi on Monday, hitting him with a lesser charge of unlawful possession of ammunition.

The East African country has seen a wave of deadly protests against the policies of President William Ruto. The protests have left dozens of people dead and thousands of businesses destroyed.

Mwangi was detained on Saturday and accused by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations of the "facilitation of terrorist acts", which he denied, declaring in an image on X: "I am not a terrorist."

He appeared in a Nairobi court on Monday.

'Possession of teargas canisters without lawful authority'

His charge sheet, seen by AFP, accused him of "possession of noxious substances to wit three teargas canisters without lawful authority", as well as a single round of blank ammunition.

He pleaded not guilty, denying all charges, and was released on a one-million-shilling (around $7,000) personal bond.

A coalition of rights groups welcomed the court's decision to drop the terrorism charges.

Last week, Interior Minister Kipchumba Murkomen said that 71 people were facing charges related to acts of terrorism following the recent violent protests.

Prosecution responds to criticism

Responding to criticism on Monday, the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions said the charges under the Terrorism Act should be "understood within the framework of established legal thresholds and national security imperatives rather than interpreted as efforts to suppress legitimate political expression."

Mwangi's detention over the weekend triggered significant online campaign under the hashtag #FreeBonifaceMwangi.

The search warrant police used to raid his home and office accused the campaigner of paying "goons" to stoke unrest at protests last month.

Mwangi has been arrested multiple times in Kenya.

Deadly protests

He was also briefly detained in May in neighbouring Tanzania, where he was attending the treason trial of opposition leader Tundu Lissu.

Mass protests initially broke out in Kenya in June 2024 over tax rises, and reignited last month over police violence and illegal detentions.

Rights groups say more than 100 people have been killed in the latest round of protests, while the government puts the figure at 42.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Egypt's current account deficit narrows to $13.2b in nine months
Nigeria's central bank pledges to keep policy tight
US exports more crude to Nigeria than it imports for first time in history
Türkiye's Erdogan, British PM Starmer discuss Eurofighter jet deal and Gaza war in phone call
Zimbabwe road accident kills at least 17 people
Opposition leader Mondlane charged over Mozambique's violent protests in 2024
Sudan reports at least 1,300 new cholera cases, 18 deaths in one week
US exits UNESCO over Palestine membership, marking third withdrawal in history
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
What's chikungunya disease and why is WHO worried?
'Killing of civilians seeking aid in Gaza is indefensible': EU foreign policy chief
Erdogan calls silence on Gaza genocide ‘complicity,’ urges global action
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
DR Congo made 'necessary concessions' to M23 rebels for peace deal - minister
Iran says it won’t abandon uranium enrichment, stresses nuclear programme is peaceful
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us